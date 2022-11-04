Crime Watch 8

3 charged for ‘cockfighting’ in Wells County

OSSIAN, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were charged after investigators found multiple roosters on a property being used for “cockfighting.”

Investigators say they searched a property located at the 4300 block of North State Road 1 in Ossian. They found a large number of fighting animals located on the property. Investigators say 47-year-old Kan Lay, the owner of the property, was arrested and booked into the Wells County Jail. He was charged with purchasing an animal for use in a fighting contest and failure to properly dispose of dead animals. The animals at the scene were collected by the Humane Society of the United States, and will be relocated to proper housing.

Sheriffs confirmed with News 8 Friday that two others were also charged in the case. Aung Myint, 61, and Ma Sun, 51, were both charged with possession of an animal being used for fighting.

Kan Lay Aung Myint Ma Sun

The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received reports regarding this over the last several months. They say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely. Anyone with more information regarding the case can reach out to the Indiana Gaming Commission.