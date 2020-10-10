3 charged with neglect of 22-year-old woman who also was confined in straitjacket

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are facing criminal charges of physically harming and confining a 22-year-old woman, Indiana State Police said Friday night.

John E. Staples, 54, is charged with neglect of a dependent.

Rose-Kathryn F. Staples, 54, and the 22-year-old’s caretaker, Trudy N. Henry, 47, were each charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement.

The 22-year-old had been confined in the Staples’ home, according to a news release from state police. The release did not indicate the Staples’ relationship if any. The caretaker’s charges came, in part, from the confinement in the straitjacket, police said.

The three were in the Jennings County jail in North Vernon awaiting an initial appearance in a Jennings Circuit Court to face formal charges, police said.

State police detectives investigated seven months in advance of the charges.