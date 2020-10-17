3 dead in 3 separate shootings Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people died in three separate shootings Friday night, two happening within minutes of each other.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Parker Avenue — that’s east of 28th Street and Keystone Avenue — around 9:34 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person shot, who was later pronounced dead.

Less than 2 miles away from that scene, at 9:35 p.m., officers were called to a possible person shot in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue. At that location, two people had been shot. One died and the other was in critical condition, police confirmed by email.

No information was immediately available about the identities of the victims, the circumstances of the shootings, possible suspect information or whether the shootings were related to each other.

Around 6 p.m., emergency medical crews and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called on a report of a person shot shortly in the 1600 block of North Exeter Avenue. That’s off West 16th Street a few blocks east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The person shot was taken to an area hospital, IMPD said, later giving an update that the person had died.

IMPD said there is no threat to the neighborhood, but had no immediate information on a possible suspect or the name, age or gender of the person shot.