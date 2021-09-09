Crime Watch 8

3 found dead in apartment building in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were found dead Wednesday night in an apartment building, and they had “obvious violent, traumatic injuries” from homicides, the Lebanon Police Department said in a news release issued shortly before midnight.

The three were identified as Lebanon residents: Grace Bishop, 20; Brannon Martin, 21; and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42.

Police were called to a report of three dead people shortly after 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Walnut Street. That’s a residential area northeast of the I-65 interchange for State Road 39.

Photos of the area on social media Wednesday night showed numerous people milling about between emergency and news media vehicles outside the apartment building where the bodies were found. Bicycle sat outside the apartment building’s steps.

Police said the investigation, which involves the Boone County Homicide Task Force, remained in its early stages shortly before midnight Wednesday. The public is not believed to be at risk of immediate danger, the release said.