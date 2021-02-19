3 found dead in Muncie apartment

Muncie Police Department officers were called about 11:35 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021, to an apartment in the 2500 block of North Elgin Street. (WISH Photo/Tylor Brummett)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were found dead at an apartment Friday morning in Muncie, according to police.

Muncie Police Department Chief of Police Nathan Sloan confirmed to News 8 a criminal investigation is underway.

Officers were called about 11:35 a.m. Friday to an apartment in the 2500 block of North Elgin Street. That’s in the Elgin Manor Apartments, located southeast of the intersection of East McGalliard Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the northeast part of the city.

When officers arrived to the scene they found three people who were pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims and information about how they died were not released.