Crime Watch 8

3 hurt in disturbance at Wiz Khalifa concert at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people received minor injuries when a disturbance on the lawn seating at Ruoff Music Center on Friday night sent concert-goers rushing to the exits, police say.

Social media video shows people quickly moving from the lawn seating and toward the exits as Wiz Khalifa, a rapper, was performing.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it was called at 10:28 p.m. Friday for a disturbance in Section 5 of the lawn seating at the music center, 12880 E 146th St. That’s north of the I-69 interchange for Campus Parkway and Southeastern Parkway.

A sheriff’s office statement said the three injured people were taken to hospitals, but did not give their injuries.

The sheriff’s office provides security for the music center, according to Noblesville Police Department.

The sheriff’s office statement says that its representatives began their emergency action plan, opening all gates including ones not generally open to the public. Later, the statement says, investigators swept the section of the lawn seating and found no weapons.

The sheriff’s office statement says no suspects were found.

Representatives for Ruoff Music Center did not respond to a News 8 request for a statement or more information. Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress are scheduled to perform at the center on Saturday night.

Khalifa has not commented about the incident on social media.