3 hurt in shooting on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured after they were shot on the city’s north side overnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. outside of Kip’s Pub near 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

Police say a fight started inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot.

Officers say one person is in critical condition and the other two are stable.

According to investigators, they have talked to everyone involved and they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the shooting.