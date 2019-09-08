3 hurt in shooting on city’s north side

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured after they were shot on the city’s north side overnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. outside of Kip’s Pub near 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

Police say a fight started inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot.

Officers say one person is in critical condition and the other two are stable.

According to investigators, they have talked to everyone involved and they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: