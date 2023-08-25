3 Indianapolis men arrested in connection to murder in Marion
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Marion Police Department has arrested three Indianapolis men in connection to a murder in the Grant County city.
They are 31-year old Shaun Harden, and 18-year olds Da’Von Bynum and Dejuan Martin. All were accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Contrel Jackson on Tuesday.
Police caught the 3 men in Marion County.
All three will be taken to Grant County for their initial hearing.
Marion is a city of 28,000 residents. It’s about an 80-minute drive northeast of Indianapolis.
News release
“The Marion Police Department have arrested three individuals for Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the killing of Contrel Jackson on August 22, 2023
“Marion Police assisted by Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metro Violent Crimes Task Force located a suspected vehicle involved in the Homicide at the residence of 2622 Ethel Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana. Surveillance observed the individuals listed above at the residence. Harden was stopped in the vehicle he was arrested on unrelated warrants. A search warrant was conducted at his residence 2622 Ethel Ave. and several illegal narcotics were located. Harden was taken to the Marion County Jail.
“Da’von Bynum was sitting on the porch of 2622 Ethel and was stopped. He was in possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for Robbery. Bynum was taken to the Marion County Jail.
“Dejuan Martin fled from the scene on foot. He was observed throwing a backpack as officers chased him. Martin was seen entering an abandon house about 3 blocks away on 26th St. IMPD SWAT was dispatched to this scene for apprehension. Martin gave himself up to IMPD SWAT. The backpack was located and contained Narcotics and a handgun. Next to the bag was a discarded handgun. Martin was taken to Marion County Jail for being a Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Handgun and Narcotics charges.
“On August 24, 2023, Marion Police Department and the Grant County Prosecutors Office went before Honorable Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant Superior Court I. Arrest warrants were obtained for the above listed individuals. The warrants were granted for Murder and Conspiracy to commit Murder Level 1 Felony.
“The warrants were served at the Marion County Jail on each individual. The suspects will be brought back to Grant County for initial hearings on the charges.
“This was a collaborated investigation by the following Departments:
“Marion Police Department
“Grant County Sheriff’s Department
“Grant County Prosecutor’s Office
“Grant County Coroner’s Office
“Indiana State Police
“Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
“The Marion Police Department would like to thank the above listed Departments and the Citizens of Marion for helping make this a swift apprehension of these individuals.
“Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.”
News release from Marion Police Department sent 10:52 a.m. Aug. 25, 2023