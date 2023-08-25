3 Indianapolis men arrested in connection to murder in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Marion Police Department has arrested three Indianapolis men in connection to a murder in the Grant County city.

They are 31-year old Shaun Harden, and 18-year olds Da’Von Bynum and Dejuan Martin. All were accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Contrel Jackson on Tuesday.

Police caught the 3 men in Marion County.

All three will be taken to Grant County for their initial hearing.

Marion is a city of 28,000 residents. It’s about an 80-minute drive northeast of Indianapolis.

News release