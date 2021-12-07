Crime Watch 8

3 Indianapolis men charged after robbery of armored vehicle at Kokomo bank; 1 still at large

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two Indianapolis men are in custody and a third is being sought in connection to the armed robbery of an armored vehicle at a Kokomo bank, police said Tuesday.

Keith Martin, 41, and James Alexander, III 34, are in custody in Indianapolis on arrest warrants issued from Howard Superior Court 1.

Edwin Dewayne Sims, 29, remained at large Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release issued Tuesday from Kokomo Police Department. Anyone who knows of Sims’ whereabouts was asked to contact Kokomo police Capt. Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7322 or brood@cityofkokomo.org, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017, or the Indianapolis FBI Office at (317) 595-4000.

Sims may have ties to Louisville, Kentucky, according to a message from Kokomo Police Chief Douglas Stout via an email from the FBI.

Sims has active arrest warrants in Marion County and Hendricks County, the Tuesday release from Kokomo police said.

Online court records show the Hendricks County case involves a January 2020 charge of aggravated battery, and that Sims was released from jail in March after paying a $50,000 surety bond. He failed to appear for a hearing in Hendricks Circuit Court on Oct. 18, and his bond was revoked.

Sims’ Marion County warrant, according to online court records, involves violation of probation on a case where Sims pleaded guilty in 2014 to two counts of robbery and two counts of criminal confinement.

In the Kokomo case, Sims is charged with armed robbery.

Martin and Alexander are each charged with aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, according to the news release, although online court records show they were each charged with armed robbery.

Bond for each of the three men was set at $100,000 cash, according to online court records.

The robbery happened about 2:15 p.m. Nov. 16 at the PNC Bank, 2201 W. Jefferson St. That’s northeast of the intersection of Dixon Road and State road 22 in Kokomo.

While searching for information about the robbery, Kokomo police had previously reported that an employee was inside the bank servicing the automatic teller machine when a man wearing a camouflaged hood, a black face mask, and dark clothing entered the armored vehicle, held the driver at gunpoint, and disarmed him.