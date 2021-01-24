3 injured, 1 critically in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was critically injured in a triple overnight shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 16th and New Jersey streets.

After officers arrived on scene, police said, they found three people who had been shot.

In addition to the one person in critical condition, police said the other two were in stable condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Trending Headlines

No suspect or victim information has been released.