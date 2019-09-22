3 injured in 2 shootings overnight

by: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured in two separate shootings Sunday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro police say a shooting in the 6300 block of Monteo Drive Sunday morning left two people injured. That’s on the city’s south side. The victims’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Another overnight shooting in the 3700 block of North Drexel left a victim injured. That’s on the city’s east side. That victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Both shootings happened before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, only hours after another shooting downtown left six people injured.

No suspect information has been released.

