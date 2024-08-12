3 injured in separate shootings across Indy; 1 victim found shot after car crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot and wounded Monday morning in separate shootings across Indianapolis, and police say one gunshot victim was found after a car crash.

The first shooting happened on the far east side neighborhood near East 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road around 6 a.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers told News 8 at the scene that officers were called to the 3600 block of Luewan Drive on a report of a person shot.

Minutes later, they received a second call for another person shot in the 3600 block of Aurelia Court, which is a few houses away from the first shooting.

Investigators found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police learned that the shooting stemmed from an isolated domestic incident. At some point during the incident, the man was shot and the woman sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Detectives say both the man and woman were cooperating with the investigation.

The second shooting happened 20 minutes later at the intersection of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

Officers were called to the intersection on a report of an accident with injuries, but the run was later changed to a person shot.

Investigators learned after arriving that the driver of one of the vehicles had a gunshot wound that wasn’t related to the accident.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, while the driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene.

A News 8 photographer at the scene reported that there appeared to be a bullet hole in the one driver’s windshield.

Police say they would continue to search for the scene where the one driver was shot.