3 injured in shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting Monday morning that injured three people on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 Moller Road just after 11 a.m. That is in a residential area south of 38th Street. Officers arrived and located two people shot.

Police say that additionally, officers responded to shots fired run in the 6400 block of Lupine Terrace, about a mile west of Moller Road. Officers located a third person with a graze wound.

Officers believe both incidents are related but have not been confirmed.

No further information was immediately provided.