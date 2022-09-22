Crime Watch 8

3 injured in shooting outside church off Fall Creek Parkway

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022, outside the Broadway United Methodist Church, 609 E. 29th St. (WISH Photo/Kyla Russell)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a church off Fall Creek Parkway on the near-north side, Indianapolis police say.

One person was in critical condition, and another was in serious condition. The third person received minor injuries. An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman did not identify any of the three people, but said two of the three were men.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the shooting just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday outside the Broadway United Methodist Church, 609 E. 29th St. That’s just off East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive between Central and College avenues.

Sgt. Genae Cook of IMPD says investigators think the shooting happened during a fight about a landscaping job. All three people shot are believed to have brought weapons to the parking lot north of the church, which was simply a meeting spot for the trio.

One person who’d been shot went into the church, and employees inside gave aid to the person, Cook says.

IMPD asked anyone with surveillance footage of the shooting to contact the department.

News 8’s Kyla Russell contributed to this report.