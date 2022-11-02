Crime Watch 8

3 inmates arrested, charged after man found dead in Huntington County Jail

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — After a Huntington County Jail inmate was found dead in late October, three inmates at the Huntington County Jail have been charged in relation to his death, Indiana State Police announced Wednesday.

Nicholas Parks, 42, was found unresponsive at 3 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Michael Kelly Jr., 22, of Huntington, is charged with two counts of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of trafficking with an inmate.

Jacob Johnson, 40, of Huntington, is charged with two counts of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Nicholas Shepperd, 36, of Huntington, is charged with two counts of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

According to state police, investigators also searched a home in the 400 block of Garfield Street in Huntington. That’s half a mile from the Huntington County Jail.

The search resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Duane Barns.

Barnes is charged with two counts of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, one count of dealing in a narcotic drug, one counts of dealing in methamphetamine, one count of possession of a narcotic drug, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of trafficking with an inmate.