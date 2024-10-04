3 juvenile robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested three juveniles after a chase and crash Friday morning on the city’s northwest side.

The three were suspects in a series of armed robberies that occurred Thursday night and early Friday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“IMPD, with the assistance and cooperation of victims, community members, and the use of License Plate Reader technology, was able to locate a vehicle that had been involved in multiple armed robberies,” IMPD Public Affairs Officer Tommy Thompson told News 8.

IMPD and Speedway police spotted the suspect vehicle sometime around 6 a.m. Friday and attempted to pull it over. When the driver refused to stop, a pursuit began, Officer Thompson says.

The suspect vehicle eventually hit a stopped vehicle in the area of 38th Street and Georgetown Road.

The driver of the stopped vehicle had to be freed by firefighters and EMS. The individual had only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Thompson.

The suspect vehicle crashed again while trying to get away and the three juveniles got out. Police quickly arrested two of the juveniles, but IMPD had to use drones and the K-9 Unit to locate and arrest the third.

Officer Thompson says at least one gun was found at the crash site.

The three suspects were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. They will be transported to the IMPD Robbery Office for interviews after being checked out at the hospital.