3 juveniles arrested after shots fired, chase in stolen Kia on east side

Police lights on top of a police car. IMPD says three teens were arrested after they led police on a chase in a stole Kia on Aug. 22, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested 3 teens early Thursday after they led police on a chase through the east side in a stolen Kia.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest to News 8 Thursday morning.

Online police reports show that IMPD officers were called to the 3000 block of North Emerson Avenue to initially investigate a shots fired incident.

That’s near Massachusetts and Emerson avenues on the east side, just north of the Interstate 70 interchange.

When they arrived, officers found the suspects, who fled the scene in a stolen Kia. IMPD says the juveniles eventually crashed the Kia in an unspecified location, then continued the chase on foot.

K9 officers, a drone unit, and IMPD officers soon located and arrested the three juveniles. Officers also found a semiautomatic pistol with the group.

Their identities have not been shared, but police reports say the teens are 13-, 15-, and 16-years-old.

The teens face preliminary charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement. The 15- and 16-year-old suspects also face charges of possession of a firearm as a minor.