3 juveniles arrested for assault of homeless person

A Richmond, Indiana, police car. (Provided Photo/Richmond Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Three juveniles were arrested after the assault of a homeless person, the Richmond Police Department said Tuesday.

The department did not provide information on the condition of the person assaulted. The person had been sleeping in a parking garage, although a social media post from the department did not say where the facility is located or when the assault happened.

News 8 has contacted Assistant Police Chief Adam Blanton for more information.

The identities of the juveniles were withheld due to their ages, police said in the social media post.

The post said of the juveniles, “They are facing charges including vandalism, assault, and other related offenses.”

