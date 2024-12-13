3 juveniles arrested for gas station robbery in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three juveniles were arrested for a robbery at a Speedway gas station, the Lafayette Police Department said in a Friday news release.

On Nov. 28, at 3:16 a.m., several juveniles entered a Speedway gas station located in the 400 block of North Sagamore Parkway in Lafayette. While inside, three male juveniles approached the counter. One of the male juveniles committed a strongarm robbery against the clerk. The suspects then fled on foot.

Investigators were able to identify some of the individuals involved in the robbery by Dec. 11. Interviews with the identified suspects led to the arrest of a 14-year-old male for conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Dec. 12, the investigation continued with the execution of a search warrant. During the search, detectives found and arrested a 15-year-old male for robbery.

Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of another suspect, a 16-year-old male, who was taken into custody for conspiracy to commit robbery.

At this time, three juvenile males have been arrested in connection to this incident, and the other involved individuals have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.