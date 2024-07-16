3 men arrested after fight at Christian Park basketball court; 3 firearms seized

Wendell Springs (left), Daniel Wright (center), and Daquane Wright (right). The three men were arrested after police say they pointed guns and multiple people and threatened to shoot following a disturbance over a basketball game. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men were arrested Sunday after police say they pointed firearms at each other and threatened to shoot after fighting over a basketball game.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced on Facebook they arrested Wendell Springs, 20, Daniel Wright, 22, and Daquane Wright, 27, for the incident.

Police say officers were called to the basketball court at Christian Park on Indianapolis’ east side around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after multiple 911 callers reported three men flashing handguns following a disturbance over a basketball game.

One caller also told police that one of the men, wearing red shorts and red shoes, pointed the gun at several people and threatened to shoot.

When they arrived, they found the man wearing red shorts and shoes sitting in a silver car. Officers approached the car and the driver, identified as Springs, quickly exited. The passenger, identified as Daniel Wright, began rustling around in the floorboard.

Police say they gave Daniel multiple commands to exit the car, and he complied. Both men were arrested without incident.

They also found the third suspect, Daquane Wright, standing under a nearby tree. He was detained while officers investigated.

When searching the three men and the vehicle, they found three guns, two of which were reported stolen and the third had no serial number. They also found a “small amount” of marijuana in Springs’ car.

The men were then arrested and taken to the Marion County jail. Springs faces charges of pointing a gun and marijuana possession. Daniel and Daquane face charges for possessing stolen firearms.

IMPD didn’t say what happened during the basketball game that led to the fight.