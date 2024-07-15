3 men arrested after robberies of Dollar General stores in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Three men were arrested for their accused involvement in two separate robberies that occurred just minutes apart last week at Dollar General stores in Greenfield.

At 7:06 p.m. on July 8, Greenfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at Dollar General, located at 2000 West Main Street. The caller reported that three men had stolen cash from the store and fled, according to a release on Monday.

While officers were establishing a perimeter around the store, another 911 call was received at 7:15 p.m. reporting a second robbery at another Dollar General, located at 1502 North State Street.

The second robbery involved the same three men who were reportedly seen robbing the Dollar General on West Main Street. According to a release, a good Samaritan followed the three men in their vehicle, providing information to dispatch.

When officers caught up to the caller and suspects, the suspect vehicle had driven off the roadway and become stuck in a construction site along I-70 near Franklin Street. All three men got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

All three were caught by responding officers and was arrested.

Shannon Hoskins, 21, was preliminarily charged with two counts of robbery, Level 5 Felonies, and criminal mischief, Class B Misdemeanor.

Quentin Lewis, 19, was preliminarily charged with robbery, Level 5 Felony.

Shia Baker, 18, was preliminarily charged with two counts of robbery, Level 5 Felonies.

Police say no one was injured during these robberies and no firearms were located. Investigators were able to confirm these robberies were committed by the same three men, a release said.