3 men found shot outside downtown Indianapolis hotel, confirmed Dutch soldiers

LATEST: According to the Ministerie van Defensie, Three Korps Commandotroepen soldiers were injured in a shooting in the American city of Indianapolis. One of them is in critical condition, the other two are conscious and approachable, according to the Ministerie van Defensie.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two of the victims are listed in critical condition, and the third victim is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact detective Michael Wright at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email him at michael@wrightindy.gov.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men were found shot outside of a Hampton Inn early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, around 3:30 a.m. the men were found outside of the hotel on Maryland Street near Meridian Street.

All three men are at the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Officers on the scene have multiple witnesses, but have no suspects right now.

According to police, investigators have leads about who may have shot the three men.

Police believe the three men were in a fight somewhere else before they were shot.

Detectives do not believe this was a random act. There is no immediate threat to the area.