Crime Watch 8

3 men found shot outside downtown Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men were found shot outside of a Hampton Inn early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, around 3:30 a.m. the men were found outside of the hotel on Maryland Street near Meridian Street.

All three men are at the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Officers on the scene have multiple witnesses, but have no suspects right now.

According to police, investigators have leads about who may have shot the three men.

Police believe the three men were in a fight somewhere else before they were shot.