Crime Watch 8

3 more arrests made in 2020 Brownsburg murder case

Jeremy Perez (top left), Kamarion Moody (top right), Antonio Lane (bottom right) and Tyreontay Jackson (bottom left) have been arrested in the case. (Provided Photos/Hendricks County Sheriff's Office)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Three more arrests have been made in connection to a murder in Brownsburg that investigators say was a feud between Indianapolis gangs.

Investigators say 17-year-old Kamarion Moody of Indianapolis, 17-year-old Jeremy Perez of Indianapolis, and 18-year-old Tyreontay Jackson of Indianapolis were arrested Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the December 2020 murder of Freddie Hegwood. A second victim was injured in the shooting.

A fourth suspect, 16-year-old Antonio Lane of Michigan City, had previously been arrested. His jury trial is currently set for August.

Moody, Perez and Lane are being charged as adults in the case. They had initial appearances in court on Wednesday and are being held at the Hendricks County Jail without bond.

All four face identical charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

Hegwood and the other victim were in a vehicle in the 10200 block of Haag Road on Dec. 20, 2020 when shots were fired from another vehicle. Home surveillance video from the neighbor provided investigators with images of a suspect vehicle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and United States Marshals assisted in Tuesday’s arrests.