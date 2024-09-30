3 murderers in March 2022 shooting sentenced to collective 172 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men have been sentenced to a collective 172 years in prison after their conviction on murder and other charges in connection to a meetup to sell goods that went awry, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Kerwin Pollard, 35, died in the shooting on March 6, 2022, in the 1600 block of Ingram Street, which is near downtown’s North Split.

A jury in August found the three men guilty of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily Injury, and armed robbery.

Julius James Thomas was sentenced to 62 years in prison.

Carlos Bryant sentenced to 61 years in prison.

Antonio Wynn was sentenced to 49 years in prison.

As News 8 previously reported, prosecutors say Pollard and his fiancée were traveling around Indiana and other cities in the Midwest to sell clothing after posting items on OfferUp, an application for buying, selling, and trading items. The two stopped at a Subway restaurant, where they met Thomas and Bryant in the parking lot. Pollard gave his business card to the men. Later, Thomas contacted Pollard to express interest in buying the clothing and suggested a meetup.

Thomas and Bryant had Pollard follow them to multiple locations, eventually stopping at the scene of the crime, where Wynn joined them. While arranging the final details of the sale, Pollard was shot twice, and Pollard’s fiancée was forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint. Thomas and Bryant then stole the car, clothing, and other items inside the vehicle. Wynn fled the scene in his vehicle.

With the fiancée’s description of the vehicles, the phone numbers used to set up the sale, and activity on stolen credit cards, investigators tracked down Thomas, Bryant and Wynn.

News 8 has asked Indianapolis police for the jail booking photos of the three murderers.