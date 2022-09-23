Crime Watch 8

3 Pennsylvania men face drug charges after traffic stop near Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Three Pennsylvania men were arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop in Gas City and are facing multiple criminal charges.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, during a routine patrol, an Indiana State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop for two cars that appeared to be together that committed traffic infractions on State Road 22 near Gas City. Radames Vargas Jr., 27, who was one of the drivers, refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit, according to a press release sent Friday.

The chase ended with Vargas stopping on East B Street near Second Street.

Vargas and his passenger, Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, were taken into custody.

Police later found what is believed to be marijuana, $6,180 in cash, and a bag containing hydrocodone pills that were reportedly thrown out of the car during the chase.

The driver of the second car, Jamarr Parker, 25, was stopped on East B Street in Gas City. Officers found what were believed to be counterfeit fentanyl pills, marijuana, 345 grams of suspected fentanyl, counterfeit Xanax bars, a handgun, three bottles of promethazine with codeine, and $730 in cash.

All three were taken to the Grant County jail in Marion.