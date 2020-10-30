3 people critically injured in 2 separate shootings

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a call of a person shot minutes before 7:40 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020, in the 6200 block of Brookline Drive. (WISH Photo/Chad Epler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were critically injured in shootings just minutes apart Thursday night in different parts of the city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a call of a person shot minutes before 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Brookline Drive. That’s on the northside side off East 62nd Street between Allisonville Road and Binford Boulevard in the Williamsburg North Apartment. Police said the victims — a woman and a teen boy — are in critical condition at an area hospital, said William Young, a public information officer with IMPD. Emergency medical personnel resuscitated one of the victims. The relationship of the victims was not immediately known. IMPD had no immediate word on the relationship of the victims, a possible suspect, or whether the area was safe.

In the other shooting, IMPD was called to a report of a person shot minutes before 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of East New York Street on the city’s east side. That’s a residential area between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue. The victim was in critical condition. Again, IMPD had no immediate word on whether the area was safe, a suspect or the victims.