3 people critically shot on Capsella Lane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were critically injured Thursday in a shooting on the city’s southeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

At 8:51 p.m. Thursday, IMPD Southeast District officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3200 block of Capsella Lane. That is a residential area on the city’s southeast side. Officers arrived to the scene and found three people with gunshot wound injuries. All three of the victims were reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.

This story will be updated with additional information.