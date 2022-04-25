Crime Watch 8

3 people found dead in home after hours-long standoff

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people are dead after a SWAT stand-off Sunday on the city’s West side.

Police were called to a report of shots fired around 2:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Countryside Drive.

According to Sergeant Grace Sibley, police found a man holding a fire arm. The man left the house and shots were fired shortly after.

Police no longer had contact with the man. A SWAT team was brought out and non-lethal rounds were used.

Once officials went inside, they found three people dead, two males and one female.

Police say they will share more information when they get the opportunity.

