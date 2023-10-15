Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

3 people shot, 1 fatally, at northwest side shopping complex off High School Road

One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a shopping complex off North High School Road on Indianapolis' northwest side on Oct. 15, 2023. (WISH Photo/Daryl Black)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting at a shopping complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

The name and age of the male has not been shared yet. The two others injured, a male and a female, were taken to a hospital in critical and serious condition.

Around 3:32 a.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 3900 block of North High School Road to investigate an incomplete 911 call. That area includes a shopping center containing restaurants, a Dollar General, and a few small businesses.

When officers arrived, they found two males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, but one male died shortly after arrival.

Later, around 3:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7100 block of Rockville Road. That is about 10 minutes southwest from the North High School Road scene, near the airport.

When police arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe the two shootings are connected and are working to gather further information.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Famous Indiana restaurant keeping same...
Local News /
Cool, breezy conditions continue this...
News /
Person dead after fatal crash...
Local News /
Will Colts fans see ‘Minshew...
Indianapolis Colts /
Purdue makes major announcement honoring...
College Football /
Promising Pacers show off in...
Indiana Pacers /
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves...
National News /
Shorter summer breaks and free...
National News /