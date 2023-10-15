3 people shot, 1 fatally, at northwest side shopping complex off High School Road

One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a shopping complex off North High School Road on Indianapolis' northwest side on Oct. 15, 2023. (WISH Photo/Daryl Black)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting at a shopping complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

The name and age of the male has not been shared yet. The two others injured, a male and a female, were taken to a hospital in critical and serious condition.

Around 3:32 a.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 3900 block of North High School Road to investigate an incomplete 911 call. That area includes a shopping center containing restaurants, a Dollar General, and a few small businesses.

When officers arrived, they found two males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, but one male died shortly after arrival.

Later, around 3:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7100 block of Rockville Road. That is about 10 minutes southwest from the North High School Road scene, near the airport.

When police arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe the two shootings are connected and are working to gather further information.