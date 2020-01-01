3 people shot in residential area northwest of downtown

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot about 8:20 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, to the intersection of West St. Clair Street and North Belmont Avenue. (WISH Photo/Sierra Hignite)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people were shot Tuesday in a residential area northwest of downtown.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West St. Clair Street and North Belmont Avenue. That’s south of West 10th Street a few blocks west of the White River.

Initial reports said two people were shot, but IMPD quickly updated that information to say three people were shot.

BREAKING: 3 people are shot near St. Clair & Belmont. Initial call came in at 8:20. @WISH_TV Officer headed to the scene to give more info. pic.twitter.com/sKJpKhfCUp — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) January 1, 2020

The conditions of the people shot was not immediately available. Police also have not yet released any information on whether there is a suspect or whether the shooting was an isolated incident.

A public information officer for IMPD was on the way to the scene.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.