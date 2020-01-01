3 people shot in residential area northwest of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people were shot Tuesday in a residential area northwest of downtown.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West St. Clair Street and North Belmont Avenue. That’s south of West 10th Street a few blocks west of the White River.
Initial reports said two people were shot, but IMPD quickly updated that information to say three people were shot.
The conditions of the people shot was not immediately available. Police also have not yet released any information on whether there is a suspect or whether the shooting was an isolated incident.
A public information officer for IMPD was on the way to the scene.
News 8 has a crew on the scene.