Crime Watch 8

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 2:15 p.m. July 25, 2022, to the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue. That's northwest of the intersection of Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say.

Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.

Suspects were being sought, Young says, although he did not know how many. No additional information was immediately provided on the suspects.

IMPD and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 2:15 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue. That’s northwest of the intersection of Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue.

It was not immediately known if the area is safe.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 2:15 p.m. July 25, 2022, to the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue. That’s northwest of the intersection of Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 2:15 p.m. July 25, 2022, to the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue. That’s northwest of the intersection of Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 2:15 p.m. July 25, 2022, to the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue. That’s northwest of the intersection of Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana Silver Alert for 16-year-old boy missing from New Castle

Local /

Man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for an abortion pleads not guilty

National /

Indy Chamber’s Business Equity for Indy task force releases two tools to help businesses drive equity

BEO Show /

Jane King at the Nasdaq shares latest business trends

BEO Show /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.