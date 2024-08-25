3 people stabbed on city’s far east side; suspect in custody
Three people injured in far east side stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured in a stabbing attack on the city’s far east side Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 2:47 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Breen Drive on a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found three people with stab wound injuries. All three victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.
Officers detained a suspect at the scene.
Investigators did not immediately release any additional information.
Crime resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
