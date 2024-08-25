Search
3 people stabbed on city’s far east side; suspect in custody

Three people injured in far east side stabbing

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured in a stabbing attack on the city’s far east side Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 2:47 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Breen Drive on a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found three people with stab wound injuries. All three victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Officers detained a suspect at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional information.

