3 people stabbed outside northwest side strip mall off 71st Street, Woodland Drive

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were stabbed outside a strip mall on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Monday morning, police say.

Two of the three people were said to be in serious condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Woodland Avenue off 71st Street just east of Interstate 465 around 3:40 a.m. Monday on a report of a person stabbed.

That’s outside Miami’s Garden restaurant and lounge on the northwest side of Indy.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the three people with stab wounds. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Officers also detained two people of interest, but have not made any arrests. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the stabbing.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated with further information when available.