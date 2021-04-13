Crime Watch 8

3 seriously injured in northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Detectives are investigating after three people were shot on the city’s northwest side Monday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the three victims were found less than a mile from one another on the northwest side.

Just after 8:30 Monday evening, officers were called to an apartment complex the 5200 block of Woodbrook Drive and the 5100 block of Lafayette Road for reports of a person shot.

At this time, officers believe all three people were shot at the Woodbrook Drive location with two of the victims having walked to a Speedway gas station at 52nd Street and Lafayette Road.

Police arrived to the apartment complex to find a male had been shot. At the gas station, police found the two other victims, both male.

All three victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.