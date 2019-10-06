3 seriously injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people are in serious condition after an overnight shooting on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of Cecil Avenue around 2 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Officers found two people had been shot at the location.

A short time later, another person was found about eight miles away in the intersection of 30th and Keystone.

The three victims were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. All of the victims are in serious condition.

Police believe the victims may be related to the same shooting and it is an isolated incident.