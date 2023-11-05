Search
3 shot in a neighborhood near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

by: Hanna Mordoh
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people are injured after a shooting in a neighborhood next to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to Edwin Court at around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday and found two adults and one juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say one person is in critical condition and the other two are stable at a local hospital.

Police say there was some sort of a party before the gunfire broke out.

As of early Sunday morning, no one was under arrest.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call IMPD.

