Crime Watch 8

3 shot in commercial area around 38th Street, Shadeland Avenue

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 8 p.m. May 26, 2021, to a report of a person shot at 3731 N. Shadeland Ave. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men and a woman were wounded in a Wednesday night shooting at an east-side hotel, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot at the Motor 8 Inn, 3731 N. Shadeland Ave. That’s south of the intersection of East 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD said two of the shooting victims showed up at Community Hospital East, 1500 N. Ritter Ave. One of those victims at Community Hospital East was in critical condition, and the condition of the other two victims was not immediately available. It was not immediately known by IMPD if the person in critical condition was a man or a woman.

No information was immediately available on whether the area is safe, what led to the shootings, or if suspects are being sought. A police captain designated to provide information left the shooting without talking with News 8.

Also, police at 9 p.m. Wednesday were surrounding a wreck of a car and an overturned truck at the intersection of 38th and Shadeland; it was not immediately known whether the crash was related to the shooting.