3 shot on city’s near south side

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1400 block of South Talbott Street just before 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019. (WISH Photo/Jenny Dreasler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Old South side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1400 block of South Talbott Street, near Madison Avenue and Interstate 70, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of three people shot.

They arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds. All three were stable, according to IMPD.

No additional information about the identities of the victims or the circumstances that led up to the shooting was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.