Fistfight turns to gunfight; 3 hurt on city’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What was planned as a fistfight turned into a gunfight, leaving three adults injured Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Old Southside, police said.

“These are adults acting like children,” said Ofc. Genae Cook.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of multiple people shot just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Talbott Street, near Madison Avenue and Interstate 70. One of the people was in serious condition and the other two were stable, according to IMPD. By Monday night, all three victims were stable.

Several adults, who police believed to be their 20s, had arranged a fistfight and agreed no guns, but one of them pulled out a firearm and started shooting in an alley behind Talbot Street near Terrace Avenue.

“I’d like to see my daughters and grandchildren get out of Indianapolis,” said Robert McKinney who heard the gunshots while he was at work nearby. “That’s about all I can wish for. It’s done gone too far.”

Police say the shooting was not gang-related but and are unsure if the gunman is in custody.

An IMPD spokesperson said it’s “ridiculous” that adults were acting like children.

“I don’t know what police can do any different,” said McKinney. “Pretty sad we’re raising our children in this type of environment.”