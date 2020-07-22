Crime Watch 8

3 shot on city’s south side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Wednesday night on the city’s south side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North U.S. 31 and East Southport Road just before 7 p.m. That’s on the city’s south side.

According to police, three people were found shot at the scene and transported to nearby hospitals.

The conditions of the victims were not released. It’s unclear what led to the shooting of if police have identified a suspect.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

