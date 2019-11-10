3 teens injured in shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three teens were shot Saturday night on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1700 block of North Livingston Avenue — near 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue — around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

According to IMPD, three juvenile victims between 13 and 16 years old were taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

A shooter was not in custody on Saturday night. No possible suspect description was available, police said.