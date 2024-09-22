3 shot, wounded in near north side neighborhood off Arsenal Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a male and two women were shot and injured in an incident at a home on the near north side late Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were first dispatched to the 2300 block of North Arsenal Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a person shot.

That’s in a residential area near Frederick Douglass Park off East 25th Street and North Arsenal Avenue.

They arrived and located a male suffering a gunshot wound. He was said to be in stable condition.

In an update sent around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, IMPD says police were called to a nearby hospital to investigate a walk-in patient who’d been shot. They then found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. They were also in stable condition.

Investigators believe the women were shot at the Arsenal Avenue scene, but did not say what led up to the shooting.