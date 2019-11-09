INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Southport High School students were arrested Friday after an attack on another student in a school bathroom.
The attack happened Friday, according to Perry Township Schools, which called school police to investigate.
The three students were arrested and removed from the property, and on Friday an expulsion process was underway, the district said.
The students who witnessed the attack and recorded it will also be disciplined, the district said.
The victim declined treatment, according to the district.
Full statement from Perry Township Schools:
Friday afternoon, Perry Township Schools learned of a video that captured one student being attacked in a bathroom by his peers. As soon as administrators were made aware of the video, Perry Township School Police were called to investigate. The three students who carried out the attack have been arrested and removed from the property. The expulsion process has been put in place. The other students who witnessed and recorded the attack will be disciplined, as well.
Student safety is the top priority of Perry Township Schools, and we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. Violent acts of this nature will not be tolerated.Perry Township Schools