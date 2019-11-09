INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Southport High School students were arrested Friday after an attack on another student in a school bathroom.

The attack happened Friday, according to Perry Township Schools, which called school police to investigate.

The three students were arrested and removed from the property, and on Friday an expulsion process was underway, the district said.

The students who witnessed the attack and recorded it will also be disciplined, the district said.

The victim declined treatment, according to the district.

Full statement from Perry Township Schools: