3 teens face charges after arson at former Caribbean Cove

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three 19-year-olds from Carmel and Indianapolis have been charged after an Aug. 15 arson at the vacant Caribbean Cove hotel and water park on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.

Andrew Tracena and James Zieba, both of Carmel, and Joshua Williams, of Indianapolis have been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and misdemeanor criminal mischief, the release issued Monday said. No online court cases were found for the trio, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately reply for information on the charges. The trio also were not listed in statewide online jail records.

The hotel and indoor water park closed in October.

The release said the fire was set in the front lobby of the vacant hotel and burned the floor and miscellaneous debris scattered in the room. Several broken windows were discovered along with damage to many of the interior walls, indicating additional vandalism to the hotel.

"During interviews with the suspects, investigators determined Williams allegedly set the fire after being encouraged by Tracena and Zieba," the release said. "All three suspects also admitted to breaking windows and vandalizing the hotel."