Crime Watch 8

30-year-old charged with murder of woman at northeast-side hotel

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Aug. 19, 2022, on Shadeland Avenue near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It's the address for the Red Roof Inn. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at a hotel on the city’s northeast-side side, Indianapolis police say.

Timothy Gardner was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon. Gardner had been detained at the crime scene. Marion County’s online jail records did not show Gardner was incarcerated there on Saturday afternoon; IMPD says Gardner’s booking photo is not yet available.

On Friday, IMPD had said its officers took a person into custody but later released the person, who IMPD did not identify.

IMPD said in a Friday afternoon news release that the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave., near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It’s the address for the Red Roof Inn hotel.

The woman died in a room at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office nor IMPD had released the woman’s name by Saturday.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Christopher Craighill at homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at christopher.craighill@indy.gov.