Crime Watch 8

30-year-old man arrested in connection to gas station shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to three shootings, Indianapolis police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

James Chatman was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder at a shooting Aug. 16 at a Citgo gas station at 4415 E. Washington St. That’s between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue on the east side. No case was shown Sunday for Chatman in online court records.

“Cooperation from members of the community” helped lead to the arrest, the post said.

Chatman is also a suspect in two others shootings: Aug. 11 at the same Citgo, and Aug. 12 at apartments in the first block of South Linwood Avenue, which is located just off East Washington Street in the same area as the gas station. No charges have been filed in those cases.

IMPD’s post did not provide information people injured at the shootings.

Anyone with information on the three shootings was asked to call in the aggravated assault office at 317-327-3475.