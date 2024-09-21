32-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 57-year-old on Leland Avenue

Scene of the incident near the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting death of a 57-year-old man on North Leland Avenue in August, Indianapolis police said Friday on social media.

Thomas Mason Jr. was awaiting formal charges in the death of Michael Edwards.

Around 8:12 p.m. Aug. 29, officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue. That is a residential area on the city’s east side near the intersection of East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Mason was found about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of North Leland Avenue.

IMPD did not respond Friday to a request from News 8 for the jail booking photo of Mason. He remained in the Marion County jail on Friday night on preliminary charges of murder, and the possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Anyone with information should call IMPD Detective Shem Ragsdale at 317-327-3475 or send an email to shem.ragsdale@indy.gov.