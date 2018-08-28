32-year-old man dies in east side homicide Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann) [ + - ] Video

UPDATE

The victim in an early-morning homicide Thursday on the city's east side was identified Tuesday as Akia Reed, 32, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A homicide investigation is underway on the city's east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 7800 block of Darien Court just before 5 a.m. Thursday for report of a disturbance.

After arriving on scene, an unresponsive adult male was discovered inside a reside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel on scene pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No victim information has been released.

Anyone with information on the fatal incident should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.