34-year-old sentenced to 105 years for killing brother’s housemate on Cardinal Greenway

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old Muncie man on Thursday was sentenced to 105 years in jail for killing his brother’s housemate on a trail in February 2022, the Delaware County prosecutor says.

Erik Sparks was killed Feb. 7, 2022, investigators believe.

A jury in December found Jason De’Andre Harris guilty of murder, criminal confinement; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; obstruction of justice; and theft. The jury also found him guilty of using a firearm to commit a murder. Later, the jury ruled Harris to be a habitual offender because of two prior felony convictions for aggravated battery.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Kyle Harris contacted police and said that his housemate, Sparks, was missing. Kyle Harris told police that he and his brother, Jason, had argued the night before, after coming home from a party, and his brother had pointed a gun at him. He said that Sparks wanted Jason Harris to leave the house.

Kyle Harris said that when he woke up Tuesday morning, Sparks was gone, and Jason Harris was at the house. When he asked where Sparks was, Kyle Harris told his brother made a motion with his hand, pulling his thumb across his throat as if Sparks was dead.

Kyle Harris also told police that after he reported Sparks missing, his brother told him that they needed to leave town.

Police stopped by the house to investigate and found Jason Harris inside the house and several packed bags by the door. Officers were aware that Jason Harris had a violent history, including an incident where he stabbed his brother.

Officers took Jason Harris to their offices at City Hall for an interview. During the interview with investigators, Jason Harris admitted to killing Sparks on the night of Feb. 8, 2022, according to court documents.

Jason Harris told police he got into a car with Sparks and left the house on South Clark Street after arguing with his brother. He admitted that while in the car, he and Sparks got into an argument and he ordered Sparks to stop the car.

Harris said he then walked Sparks down the Cardinal Greenway trail at gunpoint, ordered Sparks to his knees, and shot him three to four times with a .40 caliber handgun. He told police he blacked out after the shooting, and when he came to, he realized what he did and found Sparks lying on the ground. Harris directed police to Sparks’ body, which was found covered in snow near the trail.

Previous reporting from News 8’s Ashley Fowler contributed to this report.

Statement